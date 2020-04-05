Four Rotherham United players who are out of contract in June

In these unprecedented times, no one knows what is happening with football. It’s on an enforced hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there’s no real sign of when this will be lifted. There’ll be a logistical backlog of games to get through. Aside from that, there is also the need to consider player contract situations – the projected end date for the season being past the traditional 30 June cut-off point for contracts.

Rotherham United have become something of a yo-yo side as they ping between the Sky Bet Championship and Sky Bet League One divisions. With the season on an enforced suspension due to necessary social distancing regulations, the Millers are sitting in an uncomfortable 2nd in the table, two points clear of three teams on 60 points and with only three points and goal difference separating them from Wycombe Wanderers in 8th. Here are four Rotherham players who are out of contract at the end of June.

Billy Jones (right-back): 33-year-old Jones has been at Rotherham since a transfer from league rivals Sunderland at the end of July 2018. During his time at the club, the former West Brom, Preston and Crewe Alexandra stalwart has featured 34 times, providing two assists. He’s featured just 10 times this season, for only 23% of Rotherham’s game time which suggests he’s been something of a bit-part player in this season’s success.

Lewis Price (goalkeeper): Price has had to sit on the sideline and watch loanee Daniel Iversen perform between the sticks for the Millers this season. Since arriving at the club on a free transfer from Sheffield Wednesday in mid-July 2016, Price has gone one to make 29 appearances for the South Yorkshire side where he has conceded 59 times and kept just three clean sheets. This season he has just the one appearance under his belt, featuring in the 2-1 away loss at fellow South Yorkshire side Doncaster Rovers on August 31 last year.

Laurence Bilboe (goalkeeper): Walsall-born Bilboe signed a new one-year deal with the Millers last year, a deal that is due to run out at the end of this June. Bilboe came up through the ranks at Rotherham but has only seen action out on loan at, first, Stratford Town and, then, Havant and Waterlooville where he made five appearances last season, conceding 12 times. The highly thought of 22-year-old is yet to make a start for the South Yorkshire outfit.

Jake Southern-Cooper (centre-back): 19-year-old Southern-Cooper signed his first professional deal with the club last June. He was loaned out to National League side Gateshead in December, a one-month deal that was extended in January until the end of the season. He’s scored twice in 14 appearances for the north-east side whose league is still active and the season still to finish.