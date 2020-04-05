Five Coventry City players who are out of contract in June

In these unprecedented times, no one knows what is happening with football. It’s on an enforced hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there’s no real sign of when this will be lifted. There’ll be a logistical backlog of games to get through. Aside from that, there is also the need to consider player contract situations – the projected end date for the season being past the traditional 30 June cut-off point for contracts.

Coventry City sit atop the Sky Bet League One table at the moment on 67 points. This places them five points clear of Rotherham United in second place and seven ahead of the chasing playoff pack. Here are five Coventry players who are out of contract on June 30 this year.

Jordy Hiwula (centre-forward/left-winger): Hiwula has been at the St Andrew’s Stadium since August 2018, arriving on a free transfer from Huddersfield Town. Since signing for the League One leaders, Hiwula has featured 61 times and netted 17 goals and provided six assists. His contribution this season has been patchy, being a shoo-in for selection in the first throes of the campaign but only featuring late-October wit ha 16-minute substitute appearance against Sunderland in late-November. This season he has two goals and two assists in the league from his 15 appearances.

Amadou Bakayoko (centre-forward): Dual Sierra Leone/English striker Bakayoko signed for Coventry from Walsall in early August 2018. During his time at the club he has featured in 68 games, scoring 12 goals and adding five assists. This season has him make 23 appearances, the majority of these coming from the bench. He has featured in only 34% of Coventry’s minutes over this season so far, scoring four goals – the last of these being in the 2-1 win at home to a beleaguered Bolton Wanderers side.

Dominic Hyam (centre-back): Scottish defender Hyam has been at the Sky Blues since joining from Championship side Reading at the opening of the summer 2017 transfer window. In total, the 24-year-old has featured in 99 games since joining them from his boyhood club three seasons ago, scoring thre goals and adding one assist. This season has seen feature in 29 games, the massive majority of these being as a starter in the side and he has played 81% of all Coventry’s minutes during their 2019/20 campaign. In these 29 appearances, the former five-cap Scotland Under-21 international has two goals to his name.

Jodi Jones (right-winger): 22-year-old Jones hasn’t featured for Coventry this season, despite featuring with some regularity after his July 2016 move from Dagenham and Redbridge. The reason for this has been him having to recover from a cruciate ligament injury that ruled him out of contention until late-October. In total, the London-born youngster has 85 appearances under his belt for the Sky Blues, scoring eight goals and adding 15 assists over his time at the club.

Zain Wesbrooke (central midfield): Chertsey-born Westbrooke joined the Sky Blues in a free transfer from Brentford at the opening of the 2018 summer transfer window. Since signing for the club, he has gone on to make 40 appearances, scoring four goals and providing four assists. This season has been his most productive with those four career goals and four career assists coming from 25 League One games and seven games across all cup competitions.