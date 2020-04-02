Sunderland starlet Kimpioka training with Swedish outfit IK Sirius

Speaking to Swedish news outlet Fotbollskanalen, IK Sirius director of football Ola Andersson has said that Sunderland youngster Benji Kimpioka is training with the club after he returned to his homeland Sweden amid the suspension of the football season.

The news was confirmed by the club’s director of football Ola Andersson, who spoke to Fotbollskanalen to discuss Kimpioka’s arrival as a trainee. He said:

“He’s starting up with us now and we haven’t set an end date. It depends on how it looks in England and when they get their business started.

"I don't want to go into that," said Andersson when asked about the possibility of signing Kimpioka on a permanent basis. "But he asked if he could train here now and he's good player." KImpioka started out his career in the youth academy with IK Sirius before earning a move to England with Sunderland in the summer of 2016. After impressive performances for the club's Under-18s and Under-23s sides, Kimpioka has been called into action for the club's senior side. In total, Kimpioka has made 14 appearances for the club's senior side since making his debut in the 2018/19 campaign, In the process, the 20-year-old has netted three goals and laid on one assist. His current deal with the Black Cats expires this summer, so it awaits to be seen if the club can resolve his contract situation or if he departs upon the expiry of his deal.