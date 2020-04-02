Hull City loan man Pennington ready to pursue permanent move away from Everton

Speaking to Hull Live, Hull City’s loaned in defender Matthew Pennington has said he is ready to pursue a move away from parent club Everton in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Defender Matthew Pennington has been with Everton for his entire career, coming through the club’s youth academy and breaking into senior football while contracted to the Toffees. Pennington has played nine times in total for the club’s senior side, with the vast majority of his football experience coming out on loan in the Football League.

Over the course of his career, Pennington has spent time on loan with Tranmere Rovers (twice), Coventry City, Walsall, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and now Hull City. In his current loan spell with the Tigers, the 25-year-old has featured 11 times across all competitions and now, he is starting to weigh up his plans for the summer.

His deal with Everton does not expire until the summer of 2021 but Pennington has now said he is hoping to make a permanent move away from Goodison Park in the summer with the hoping of settling down at a new club and pressing on with his career. Speaking to Hull Live about his plans for the future, Pennington said:

“I’m thinking I need a home in the summer, somewhere to put my roots down and crack on with my career. I’ve been on loan quite a lot now so I’m looking for that place to settle down and really push on with my career.

“Every transfer window you’re thinking ‘Where could I be next?’ and even for personal relationships, it’s difficult when you’re travelling around the country.

“That’s part of the game and part of my life for the past five years, so it would be nice to settle down somewhere but football changes very quickly anyway. You could be on a permanent deal somewhere and still find yourself moving every window. It’s part and parcel of the game but it does take its toll after a while.

“I’ve got next season at Everton but hopefully I can get something sorted in the summer elsewhere. If not, we’ll just see what happens.”