Five Barnsley players who are out of contract in June

As we carry on our look at Championship players who are out of contract in June, it is now time to look at Barnsley-

Alex Mowatt- The former Leeds United midfielder’s current deal at Oakwell expires in June, though the Tykes do hold an option to extend it by a further year. This may depend on whether they are still in the second tier next term or slip into League One.

Mamadou Thiam- The French forward is likely to move onto pastures new this summer after three years with the Yorkshire club. He played a key part in their promotion last season under Daniel Stendel but is out-of-favour under current boss Gehard Struber.

Samuel Sahin-Radlinger- He signed for Barnsley last summer on a free transfer having previously played in Germany for Hannover 96. The 6ft 6inc stopper has made 18 appearances in the league this season and competes with Bradley Collins for the number one jersey.

Kenny Dougall- The Australian signed a two-year contract when he moved to Oakwell from Dutch outfit Sparta Rotterdam, having previously had spells in the past at Brisbane City and Telstar. His future at the club may also depend on the outcome of this season.

Daniel Pinillos- He is most probably leaving Barnsley when his contract runs out this summer. The former Nottingham Forest left-back has only played five times this season. He joined the club in January 2018 from Spanish side Cordoba but has not been a first-team regular for the Tykes.