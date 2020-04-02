Five Charlton Athletic players who are out of contract in June

Question marks have been raised over what happens to players who are out of contract in June if/when the season resumes. Here are five Charlton Athletic players whose deals are expiring this summer-

Lyle Taylor- He has been the Addicks’ main source of goals over the past two seasons, with 25 scored last term in League One and 11 in this campaign. Lee Bowyer’s side will face a major battle to keep hold of him with there likely to be interest from elsewhere.

Jonathan Williams- The Wales international signed a one-year deal at the Valley last summer. It is up in the air whether the London side will offer the ex-Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town and Sunderland man a new one.

Naby Sarr- Charlton will be eager to keep hold of the centre-back who has been a key player for them over recent seasons. The 26-year-old joined the club in 2015 from Sporting Lisbon and has since played over 100 games for the club, playing a key part in their promotion from the third tier last year.

Chris Solly- He has spent his whole career to date with the Addicks but could be set to move on over the coming months. The right-back has made over 300 appearances since making his first-team debut in 2009 and is their current longest-serving player.

Jake Forster-Caskey- The midfielder may also be on his way out on a free transfer and three-and-a-half years at the Valley. He has played for Brighton and Hove Albion in the past and has also had loan spells at MK Dons, Oxford United and Rotherham United.