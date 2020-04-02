Leeds United ‘unlikely’ to pursue deal for Daniel Ayala – journalist source

Leeds United are ‘unlikely’ to pursue a deal for Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala according to The Athletic Journalist Phil Hay.

There have been recent reports that Leeds are looking to sign Ayala regardless of whether or not they win promotion this season but a journalist close to the club has cast doubt on this.

Ayala’s contract expires at the Riverside in the summer and with wage cuts at Middlesbrough seemingly around the corner, it was believed that Leeds would look to swoop for the centre-back.

However, despite these rumours, Hay has distanced them from the transfer and claimed in a Q&A for the Athletic: “He was linked in January. When I asked people at the club then, they said no. Does he fit into the mould of centre-backs Bielsa likes? I wouldn’t have said so. Would be a strange one. But he will be available on a free.”

Leeds currently have Ben White who is on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion who has been extremely impressive this season but they face a battle to retain him with him likely to be the source of transfer speculation throughout the summer.

Gaetano Berardi is also out of contract and talks of a new one have yet to be discussed. This would leave club captain Liam Cooper as the sole recognised centre-back so it is highly likely that the Whites would look to bring in further recruits in the defensive department.

Ayala is a good centre-back in the Championship but with the Yorkshire giants harbouring Premier League ambitions it is likely they would enter the market for a defender of a higher calibre than the 29-year-old.