QPR looking to strike deal with Geoff Cameron over new contract

QPR midfielder Geoff Cameron is in talks over a new contract, as per a report by West London Sport.

The American international’s current deal at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium expires at the end of the season, however it appears the club are going to exercise their option of a one-year extension.

Cameron, who is 34 years old, is a useful player for Mark Warburton to have as he brings experience and versatility to the squad.

He joined the London side at the start of the last campaign on a season-long loan deal that was made permanent last summer. The ex-MLS man had previously played in the Premier League for Stoke City and had racked up 186 appearances for the Potters in his six years there.

Cameron has been in negotiations with QPR over a new contract but insisted it is not a priority at the moment, as per West London Sport: “There have been talks, but right now it’s not the focus. Right now is probably not the right time to be speaking about that, with people struggling, losing their jobs and worrying about family.”

“I’m happy at QPR and I’d like to stay, and when the time’s right there’ll be more discussions, but right now it’s not the priority. At the moment it’s a difficult situation. Everybody’s just trying to do the best they can.”

He added: “Mark Warburton, the staff and the whole club are trying to do their best to make sure everyone’s OK and their families are well.”