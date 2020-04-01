Leeds United – how they are impacted by latest UEFA and EFL statements

Leeds United are a side riding (just) the crest of the wave at the top of the Sky Bet Championship. They lead West Bromwich Albion by a single point and have a seven-point gap to Fulham in the last of the playoff places. Should the season have already ended, the Whites would have been promoted to the Premier League.

However, we are living in unprecedented times as the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down society in general and football in particular with only the top seven leagues in English football still operational. All steps below National League level have had their seasons folded like bad origami. They have had their results expunged; it’s as if the season hadn’t existed.

Obviously, safety and care is paramount in times such as we are experiencing at the moment. Social distancing must be maintained and the hiatus that football is experiencing is necessary. The EFL has said that they are committed to ending the current campaigns to their natural conclusions so that the integrity of the competitions are maintained.

However, deadlines keep being set and revised and, it is expected, this will continue to happen as Coronavirus continues to unfold itself across the world. UEFA held a video conferencing meeting with its 55 member associations earlier today; here’s a big way that it will impact Leeds United.

UEFA has effectively cleared the month of June out of international matches and postponed deadlines relating to competitions under their control. This move opens up the month of June for domestic leagues to complete to a natural conclusion the campaigns that are already reaching the finishing straight. For a Leeds United side facing nine games which could secure their Premier League promotion, this emptying of the schedule can only help.

The EFL, alongside the Premier League, the PFA and LMA, met yesterday to discuss their responses to the quandary which faces their organisations with football effectively at a halt and issued a joint statement. EFL campaigns have already been extended indefinitely with the April 30 date that was originally set looking optimistic, to say the least. The statement mentions that “no decisions” were reached but goes on to mention that further discussions will take place “in the next 48 hours” and will include talks about resuming the current season.

Both the above will be of some comfort to worried Leeds fans who have had to endure naysayers going on about the Championship being voided and promotion to the promised land of the Premier League being denied.