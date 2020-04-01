Five QPR players who are out of contract in June

There is a lot of uncertainty during the EFL’s break about what will happen in regards to players whose deals expire in June. Here are five QPR of out of contract this summer-

Grant Hall- The centre-back has been a regular under Mark Warburton this season but his long-term future at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium is up in the air at the moment. He is currently in his fifth campaign with the London club.

Angel Rangel- The 37-year-old’s current deal is coming to an end in a couple of months’ time. He provides more experience into the Hoops’ ranks and they have a decision to make on whether to offer him another year at the club.

Marc Pugh- He joined the R’s on a free transfer from AFC Bournemouth last summer on a one-year deal. Warburton’s side hold an option to extend it until 2021 which could be utilised. He has played 31 games in all competitions this season and has chipped in with two goals.

Geoff Cameron- Like Pugh, QPR will have to decide whether to use their option to prolong his stay in the capital. The American international is another useful player to have in the squad as he is experienced and versatile.









Charlie Rowan- The former Watford defender is a regular for the Hoops’ Under-23’s and has spent time out on loan in the National League this season at Barnet. Will he be rewarded with a fresh deal or become a free agent this summer?