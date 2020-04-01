Middlesbrough keeping close tabs on Sheffield Wednesday left-back Morgan Fox

Middlesbrough want to sign Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox, as per a report by Football Insider.

The left-back is out of contract at Hillsborough at the end of the season and will become available on a free transfer if he doesn’t agree a fresh deal with the Owls.

Fox, who is 26 years old, could have left Wednesday last summer when Sunderland came calling but stayed in South Yorkshire and has since impressed under Garry Monk in this campaign.

However, the Championship side will face a battle to hold onto his services over the coming months with Boro looking to persuade him to move to the Riverside.









Jonathan Woodgate’s side are expected to be busy this summer as they aim to strengthen their squad after a disappointing season this term.

Fox started his career at Ipswich Town but switched to Charlton Athletic as a youngster in March 2012. He went on to become a key player for the Addicks and made 116 appearances for the London side in all competitions, as well as having a loan spell away at Notts County in 2014.

Sheffield Wednesday signed him in January 2017 and he has played over 100 times for them, but could move onto pastures new this summer.

Fox’s future, like many other second tier players whose deals are up in June, is up in the air at the moment during the EFL’s break amid the Coronavirus pandemic but doesn’t look to be short of options this summer.