West Brom loanee could make Charlton Athletic return before the end of the season

Speaking to London News Online, Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has said West Brom loanee Sam Field could make a return to action with the Addicks before the end of the campaign, providing the season is restarted.

Back in February, Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer spoke to London News Online to confirm that loaned in midfielder Sam Field had returned to parent club West Brom after fresh complications with a knee injury, with it seeming that the injury had brought an end to his season and an end to his loan spell at The Valley.

However, with the season’s postponement due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Bowyer has now spoken out to say that Field’s recovery could see him return to action in time to see out the season with Charlton, providing that the season does get going again. The Addicks boss spoke to London News Online to provide an update on Field’s recovery, saying:

“I spoke to Sam the other day and he didn’t go down the operation route. He went down the injection route. He said his knee feels a lot, lot stronger now. The test will be when he gets outside with tackling and kicking a ball. But he feels a lot better than when he first came back. He is definitely someone who might be able to start playing again – if we do get going.”

Field suffered the injury against Bristol City back in October of last year, managing to make 10 appearances across all competitions prior to the injury, laying on one assist in the process. Now, it awaits to be seen if the West Brom loanee can return to action in time to play for the Addicks once again, providing that the end of the season is not scrapped by the footballing authorities.