Five Nottingham Forest players who are out of contract in June

The EFL’s enforced break has raised question marks over players who are out of contract this summer. Here are five Nottingham Forest players’ whose deals expire in June-

Sammy Ameobi- He signed a one-year contract at the City Ground last summer when he joined from Bolton Wanderers. The winger has scored three goals and gained eight assists this season for Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

Yohan Benalouane- The experienced centre-back’s deal with the Reds is coming to an end and he is likely to depart the club this summer having seen his opportunities very limited in this campaign.

Michael Dawson- The 36-year-old is highly-regarded by the Championship outfit and will most probably stay with the club in either a playing or coaching capacity beyond this June. He re-joined Forest in May 2018 from Hull City having also previously enjoyed a lengthy spell at Tottenham Hotspur.

Jordan Smith- He could be free to find a new permanent home over the coming months. The goalkeeper has risen up through the youth ranks with the Reds and has played 48 times for their first-team in his career to date. Smith has also had loan spells away at Ilkeston Town, Nuneaton Town, Barnsley and Mansfield Town in the past.

Ben Watson- The former Crystal Palace, Wigan Athletic and Watford midfielder is waiting to resolve his future with Forest. He has been a key player for them since signing in 2018. With him now being 34 years old, will they offer him a new deal?