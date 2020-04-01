Noel Whelan raves about Leeds United youngster and claims he can be a ‘Premier League star’

Noel Whelan has raved about Leeds United youngster Jamie Shackleton and claimed he can be a Premier League star as reported by Football Insider.

Whelan has likened Shackleton to Bournemouth defender Lewis Cook who came through the academy at Leeds before moving to the Cherries in 2016.

Cook has gone on to play 68 times for Bournemouth in the Premier League and is one of their most consistent performers.

“I’m sure he’s going to end up as a Premier League player, I’d love to see that happen. He’s got a wealth of talent under his belt and is one player I think could probably thrive,” Whelan said.

“A little bit like Lewis Cook when he was at Leeds, he can do it with Bournemouth in the Premier League. He’s been hampered with injuries but they’ve got a real top-class midfielder on their hands. I think Jamie Shackleton has got the same ingredients in his DNA.”

Shackleton is yet to score for Leeds but he has made 30 league appearances for the Yorkshire giants despite having struggled with injuries this season.

He has also received international recognition having been called up for the England under 20’s side and making three appearances.

The youngster’s versatility also makes him an asset with him being able to play in central midfield or at right-back.

Should Leeds win promotion then a Premier League chance may come for Shackleton to showcase his talents on the biggest stage.