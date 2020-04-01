What could happen to EFL if 2019/20 seasons totally voided – worst-case scenario

Football is in lockdown as necessary social distancing measures dictate the need to combat mass gatherings that would aid the spread of the COVID-19 virus. No one knows what happens from this step forward. There is much conjecture and guesswork at the moment as to when/if/how football will restart and what shape it will take. Amitai Whitehouse, writing for the Mail Online, puts forward a dystopian, yet realistic, view of what could happen if the season was to be written off.

Speaking to sports lawyer David Seligman of Brandsmiths, and focusing ostensibly on what would happen if the 2019/20 season was simply curtailed as is and expunged from the records, here’s what the ramifications could be for EFL clubs.

Frustrated contracts:

Clubs release and get rid of players earlier than their set contract date. The release of unwanted players happens at the end of every season for EFL clubs. Whitehouse writes that clubs would save four months of salaries for “April, May and June and a month’s severance.” They’d not be able to claim ‘force majeure‘ as they aren’t a part of EFL contracts. Clubs would be able to set aside player contracts based on the principle of ‘frustration’ or the COVID-19 pandemic being an act that means that for “reasons beyond the control of the parties you can’t do what the contract promises.” Seligman points out that contracts could be put aside as, with players physically unable to play, contractual obligations cannot be fulfilled.

Denied Promotion – the possibility of a bankrupted Football League

Seligman points out the EFL is a company called The Football League Limited and that each club is a shareholder in the limited company. Whilst admitting that it would be “a hard argument to run“, sports lawyer Seligman says that should the EFL act by the Premier League voiding their season, then legal battles could ensure. These battles would be in all three leagues: Championship, League One and League Two.

He [David Seligman] says that clubs chasing promotion could bring a joint-case against the EFL arguing that the EFL’s board “acted with unfair prejudice against a minority shareholder.” He asks the reader to pause for thought and consider that would happen if these sides won their case and were awarded damages at tribunal? Obviously the costs lower down the leagues would be less but for Leeds and West Brom, who are in automatic promotion places in the Championship, the damages would be bigger. Leeds and West Brom’s tribunal damages alone could bankrupt the Football League.

How the bigger picture would develop from a voided season

Quite simply: “It would be total chaos. It’s not workable and has to be completed somehow!“