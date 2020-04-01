Kevin Phillips claims that contract offer for Sunderland star Chris Maguire dependent on promotion

Kevin Phillips has claimed that a contract offer for Sunderland star Chris Maguire is dependent on whether the Black Cats achieve promotion this season as reported by Football Insider.

The 31-year-old has been an influential figure this campaign and has scored 11 goals and provided 13 assists for the League One side.

The winger is out of contract this summer and despite his impressive performances this season, Phillips believes that he may only receive a new deal if they fail to win promotion.

“It depends what happens with Sunderland,” he said. “If they stay in League One they will make an offer to try and keep him but if they go up, at 31-years-old, it is a tough one.”

“The player holds all of the keys in regards to his own future but I do not think the club will be speaking to anyone until they know where they are going to be and who is going to be in charge of the club.”

“He has been a success at this level. Early on in the season, he was disappointing but he showed his qualities in the past few months. If they do not go up they will want to keep him.”

“You would like to think if they get promoted and get taken over they will go on a spending spree. You would like to think anyone coming in will have a few quid.”

Sunderland have been the source of speculation regarding a possible takeover and this could also have an effect on whether they offer Maguire a new deal in the summer.

The North East club are currently just outside the play-off places in League One before the suspension of the football league due to the Coronavirus pandemic and will be hoping to sustain their push for promotion if and when the season resumes.