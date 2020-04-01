Leeds United sealing £6m Meslier deal surely the end of Casilla at Whites – opinion

According to the Mirror’s David Anderson, Leeds United are looking to seal a permanent deal for French stopper Ilhan Meslier with a £6million deal. The only problem is that the season must end with the Whites being promoted to the Premier League, he says.

Anderson says that Leeds United are impressed by the youngster’s attitude this season, a season where he has largely been an understudy to former Real Madrid keeper Kiko Casilla. However, since Casilla’s eight-game ban after being found guilty of racially abusing Jonathan Leko, Meslier has stepped up to the mark as his replacement.

Ahead of his enforced promotion to the first-team set-up, Meslier’s only start came in the narrow, 1-0 FA Cup Third Round loss at the hands of Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. In that game, the French youngster showed just why his skill-set appeals to Marcelo Bielsa and fits the legendary Argentine’s football ethos.

Since being promoted to stand-in #1 at Elland Road, Meslier has featured in shut-out wins against Hull City at the KCOM (0-4) and Elland Road against Huddersfield Town (2-0). He’s looked stable and secure between the sticks, almost like he’s been there since the start of the season.

All of this brings up several scenarios. First, when Casilla’s ban is up, there will be just three games left in the season. Leeds United might even have been promoted by then if results have gone their way. Do the Whites then drop Meslier and bring back Casilla?

Second, and more importantly, perhaps, should Leeds gain promotion and activate the option to bring Meslier in on a £6million deal, what then? If Leeds do bring in Meslier and for that sort of money, you can almost sense that they will be doing so with a view to him being their #1 for the Premier League season. If that’s the case, Kiko Casilla might just have played his last game for the Whites.