Wigan Athletic’s Josh Windass open to permanent Sheffield Wednesday move

Josh Windass is open to a permanent move to Sheffield Wednesday, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

The midfielder joined the Owls on a loan deal until the end of the season from fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic on the final day of the January transfer window.

Windass, who is 26 years old, has since chipped in with two goals for Garry Monk’s side before the season was brought to an abrupt halt last month.

The Hull-born man burst onto the scene for Accrington Stanley as a youngster and earned a move to Rangers in 2016. He went on to score 19 gaols in 73 games for the Glasgow side before moving back down the border for Wigan in August 2018.

Windass bagged five goals for the Latics last season in the second tier and managed four in the first-half of this term for Paul Cook’s side before switching to Hillsborough.

He has said, as per the Sheffield Star: “Since I’ve come in the results haven’t been what we’ve wanted but when I’ve come in we’ve managed to grab a couple of goals. The lads have been brilliant, the gaffer’s been brilliant and I’m enjoying.”

“I’m just trying to play the best football that I can and if that’s good enough for the manager to want to keep me then we’ll see. Obviously, at the moment I’m still contracted to Wigan and I’m assuming there will be still be a lot of fine details if that was ever going to happen.”