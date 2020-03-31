Noel Whelan claims that Leeds United shouldn’t set their sights on former Liverpool defender

Noel Whelan has claimed that Leeds United shouldn’t be setting their sights on former Liverpool defender Daniel Ayala and has claimed that ‘he isn’t good enough’ as reported by Football Insider.

There have been reports that Leeds were interested in the Spaniard in January and although a move failed to materialise they could make another swoop for him in the summer.

Ayala is currently playing for Middlesbrough who are struggling at the wrong end of the Championship table but due to wages possibly being cut he could be forced to move away from the Riverside.

Leeds are on course for promotion to the Premier League but they are expected to renew their interest in Ayala no matter what division they are in next season but Whelan believes he is no better than the defenders they currently have in the squad.

“He is no Ben White,” he said. “I would not want him at the club. From what I have seen of him this season at Boro he is not good enough.”

“He does not have the pace that is going to be required in the Premier League – Ben White has. Liam Cooper got himself an international call-up this season and he looks stronger and better. Would I put Ayala ahead of those two? Absolutely not.”

“There is better out there that we can get hold of. We might need to spend more money but in the long-term would be a better buy and asset to Leeds.”

It is likely that the Whites are set to retain club captain Liam Cooper however due to the impressive performances of Ben White, he is set to return to parent club Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds would face a huge battle to bring him back to Elland Road on a permanent basis.

Gaetano Berardi is also out of contract with a new one yet to have been agreed and the Yorkshire giants will need to make some reinforcements in central defence during the summer.