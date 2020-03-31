Leeds United – all quiet on the football front except for a sniff of takeover news -viewpoint

Life is on hold and the dictionary has been abandoned. All that is being used now, by some, to describe the COVID-19 pandemic is the term ‘unprecedented times’. It’s true though, we are living in strange times and will likely be doing so for a while. The pernicious nature of the coronavirus and its rising death rate has changed people’s outlook and decimated sporting life through the need for social distancing.

Football is suspended, no-one knows until when or what the eventual outcome will be of the league campaigns that are left to run. Many lower-tier divisions have seen their seasons voided, wiped out and struck from the record books. It’s a case of sorry but start again for those, unfortunate sides. Football is suffering the same as any sport but real life must take precedent in times such as these.

With football on hiatus, everything has dried up and that goes for all clubs. One of the club’s likely most worried about what direction football will take when/if kickstarted later this year is Leeds United. They sit at the top of the Sky Bet Championship, leading from West Bromwich Albion by a solitary point but with a healthy, seven-point cushion over Fulham in 3rd.

Like all sides, news has dried up there too which only adds to the uncertainty and nervousness amongst fans. There’s the trickle of news coming through and one such example of this is from website 90Min who say that takeover talks are in the air for the Whites with Paris Saint-Germain’s Qatari owners “prioritising a takeover” of the Championship leaders in what they say is “the near future.”

Apparently, and referring to information from the ubiquitous ‘source’ the QSI, or Qatar Sports Investments, have been “locked in talks” with Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani over a “potential takeover” and that their focus “is only on Leeds.” That news alone, plus the fact that they are “close to agreeing a deal” will be enough to gladden the hearts of Leeds United fans in self-isolation or suffering from stir-crazy feelings due to the imposed lockdown.

Won’t it?

Takeover or TOMA – a viewpoint

There might be a takeover on the cards, there might not be? Like people are saying, we are living in unprecedented times and strange things are happening every day. Football has ground to a halt, at least until April 30 and even that is a likely conservative estimate and VERY shy of the mark indeed. Some are saying that football might not even be restarted before the next season is due to start.

Yet, bubbling away amid all this uncertainty are those roguish ‘sources’, those whisperers of the night and shadows. Employed by clubs in some wispish capacity yet selling their integrity for their palms crossed with silver, they inform football publications of the inner wranglings of Club A or the thoughts and motivations of Player Z. They are elusive and untraceable, like the Ghostwalker from Altered Carbon so therefore cannot be forced to face any form of inquisition.

I’m a Leeds United fan myself, I’m taking this news with a pinch of salt. I’d take it with more than a pinch to be fair but supermarkets are limiting the purchase of essentials in bulk.

Also, if I hear the phrase ‘unprecedented times’ one more time, I may be liable to insert said phrase where the sun doesn’t shine from.