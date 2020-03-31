Leeds United players inferior to our thinks Huddersfield Town owner

There is no love lost between near neighbours Leeds United and Huddersfield Town when it comes to matters of football. Names are called and insults are hurled and, until recently, it was Town who had the bragging rights. Now the tables are turned with Leeds heading the Championship and the Terriers struggling much lower down. However, according to majority owner Phil Hodgkinson, it is Leeds United’s squad quality which trails that of his side.

Leeds United have done the double over Town this season, winning both games 2-0 and being comfortable in doing so. Hodgkinson’s Terriers trail Leeds by 29 points and sit 17 places behind them in the table. Despite all of this, and in speaking to ‘And He Takes a Chance’ podcast (below), Hodgkinson takes a big dig at his neighbours and comes out with an equally big statement that Town have better players than the Whites.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Commenting about Town’s promotion to the Premier League under David Wagner, Hodgkinson said: “When we got promoted we got promoted because we had a manager who had a system that was better than the players we had,” going on to say that this is the case at Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa.

directing his thoughts back to this season’s brace of games between Town and Leeds, Hodgkinson elaborates on his claim that the Terriers are superior. On this, he states: “If you look at that Leeds game, if you cut those two squads together, I would not say, in my personal opinion, that Leeds have got better players than us barring one or two. I believe we’ve got better players in most positions.”

It is something that majority-owner Hodgkinson believes in and underlines the losses to Bielsa’s side by adding: “on the day the way they played, they just outplayed us, it was the way they played.“

You can rest assured that Leeds United fans will be quick to counter this view of Huddersfield Town superiority.