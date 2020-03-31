Derby County set to face battle to sign Fenerbahce striker Ferdi Kadioglu

Derby County are facing a stumbling block in their pursuit of Fenerbahce striker Ferdi Kadioglu as the two sides are failing to agree a fee for the player as reported by Turkish media outlet Fotospor.

Derby are ready to pay around £4.5million whilst the Turkish side are looking for a fee of £13.6million which shows there is a clear distance between the two figures leaving Phillip Cocu and the club with plenty of work to do in order to secure his signature.

Kadioglu has made 23 appearances for Fenerbahce and has scored four goals as well as providing three assists so far this campaign.

There have been reports that the Rams approached the Turkish club for the forward in January but the move failed to materialise due to the difference in fee valuations.

Derby have been inconsistent in the Championship this season but are still outside contenders for a play-off place should the campaign be resumed and Kadioglu may see this as an ideal next destination for the next step in his footballing career.

With Wayne Rooney now in the Derby side and clearly making a difference to the club, the Turkish-Dutch footballer may be tempted by a move to East Midlands.

However, with the current season having been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the transfer of Kadioglu is most likely not top of the priorities for the Championship side whilst the current season is still uncertain of resumption.