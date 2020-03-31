Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe names his Championship Player of the Season

Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has named his Championship Player of the Season and picked Brentford striker Ollie Watkins as reported by Sky Sports.

Watkins is the top scorer for Brentford and has forged a fantastic partnership with Said Benrahma and Bryan Mbeumo.

The striker has previously plied his trade with Exeter City in League Two but since making the move to the Bees in 2017 he has enjoyed much success but it is this season in which he has really made the breakthrough.

He has scored 20 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions and is rightly regarded as one of the best strikers outside the top flight.

Hinchcliffe has praised Watkins for his impact and goalscoring ability this season. “Mitrovic and Watkins have both been excellent and they are different types of striker. But Watkins is my Player of the Season because we all knew about Mitrovic,” he said.

“He has taken to his change of position at Brentford so well, his finishing in the penalty box is so assured and he looks a natural goal scorer.”

“I know they have been working hard on him in training, and everything about his attacking play has been brilliant,” the former Everton defender continued.

“To play a full season as a lone striker is not easy, and the improvement he has shown this season makes him worthy of it.”

Watkins has a natural eye for goal and his pace and trickery has been a constant menace for Championship defences this season and he is bound to be a source of transfer interest this summer should Brentford fail to win promotion.