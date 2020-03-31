Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman names his Championship Player of the Season

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has named his Championship Player of the Season and opted for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic as reported by Sky Sports.

Mitrovic is the top scorer in the division with 23 goals so far this season before football was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He has been one of the standout performers with his impressive strike rate and goalscoring ability on show and has attracted interest from top-flight clubs with the summer transfer window a few months away.

Goodman praised the Serbian for being a real lynchpin for Fulham this season. “Scoring 23 goals in 34 games speaks for itself. You look at West Brom and they have players chipping in from everywhere, but Fulham don’t have that,” Goodman said.

“He has scored 23 of their 52 goals, which is monumental. It shows how reliant they are on him and the massive burden on his shoulders, and that is why he is my Player of the Season.”

“It is almost a reluctant choice as I really do believe Kalvin Phillips has been the best player in the league. They are both important to their sides but in different ways,” the former Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion striker continued.

“But, as is tradition, strikers always get the glory. That is the way it is always been, and the way it always will be!”

Mitrovic was a real plus point for Fulham last season despite their relegation from the Premier League and the Cottagers will surely have to ensure they are promoted back to the top flight if they stand any chance of retaining the clinical frontman.

The London club are currently in third place in the Championship but still have Leeds United and West Brom to face before the season comes to a conclusion.