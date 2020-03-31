Sky Sports pundit Keith Andrews names his Championship Player of the Season

Sky Sports pundit Keith Andrews has named his Championship Player of the Season and picked West Bromwich Albion starlet Matheus Pereira as his standout performer as reported by Sky Sports.

Pereira is on loan at the Hawthorns from Sporting Lisbon and has taken to life in the Championship seamlessly. He has become a huge fan’s favourite with the supporters with his impressive performances.

The Brazilian has scored six goals and contributed 16 assists in what has been a quite exceptional debut season in English football.

Andrews believes Pereira’s technical ability gives him the edge over everybody else. “I’m going to go for Pereira because I have been blown away by his skill, his ability on the ball, the way he takes the game to the opposition and the vision he has,” Andrews said.

“He is such an all-round attacking player and isn’t just one type of No 10. I think he is at his best in the centre, but we have seen him play from the right and the left, too.”

“I have eulogised about him from August when I saw little glimpses in his game, and I remember thinking he was playing on a different level to most on the pitch,” the Irishman continued.

“He is Brazilian so you would expect the flair, tricks and flicks, but his loan spell has really helped him deal with the physical side of the game. He has slotted into Championship life and got on with things.”

Pereira has undoubtedly been one of the star players of this Championship season and should the campaign be resumed and West Brom win promotion, it will largely be due to the dazzling displays from the 23-year-old.