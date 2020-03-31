The 72
GOAL 1-0 Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham (22) scores and celebrates during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Cardiff City at the Trillion Trophy Stadium, Birmingham, England on 18 January 2020.
Championship

Bellingham set to turn down Manchester United and Chelsea – £35m Dortmund transfer close

By on 0 Comments
According to reports, including the Mail Online, Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham is set to turn down English giants Manchester United and Chelsea and sign for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for a fee said to be in the region of £35 million.

Quoting reports from German publication Bild, the Mail Online’s Sam McEvoy says that Dortmund are confident of landing 16-year-old Bellingham who he says “is just a signature away” from what will be a dream move for the local lad.

It was only three days ago, in The Express, that Manchester United supremo Clive Woodward was convinced that the Reds Devils would land Bellingham over Dortmund. Now it appears that the tables have turned and that it is the German side who are in the driving seat for the teen midfielder who has sparkled on his step up to the Blues first-team.

Bild says that only the signature is missing from the deal to take Bellingham to the Bundesliga and Coronavirus shutdown is to blame for this. They say that the deal to bring the Birmingham youngster to Germany was “well advanced before the big Corona break.”

The Mail Online’s McEvoy reports that Bellingham “is thought very keen” on the move to Dortmund as he feels it will be a move where he will get more playing time.

Stepping up to the first-team is something that the 16-year-old has experience of with the Blues this season.

Bellingham only made the step-up to the Blues first-team set-up this season, taking the opportunity in front of him with gusto. The level of consistency that the Stourbridge-born teen has displayed in the 32 games he has featured in for Pep Clotet’s outfit has caught the eye of many interested teams as have the four goals and three assists in what is his debut season.

