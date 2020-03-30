Leeds United reveal plans for Thorp Arch ahead of possible players return

Leeds United have revealed their plans for the training ground at Thorp Arch ahead of the players return as reported by Football Insider.

The Coronavirus pandemic has currently bought football to a halt and the players are training at home but Leeds are ensuring that their headquarters are deep cleaned ahead of the resumption of training to halt the spread of the virus.

They will fumigate their training base to ensure all hygiene standards are met before the return of their players which is a measure that most other football clubs in the Premier League and EFL will take in due course.

It has been confirmed that players will not be allowed to return to training until April 14 at the earliest due to the outbreak.

There have been no reports of Leeds players having or suspected of having the virus but these kinds of safety procedures will be of paramount importance to all clubs before their players return with the severity of the virus being huge at this present time.

All football clubs will need to be fully aware of any potential dangers and eliminate them before their players are allowed to return to training.

The Football League governing body has insisted clubs operate in line with UK government advice on the coronavirus pandemic which is to be on ‘lockdown’ for three weeks.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced strict new rules on British life last Monday night and the government have subsequently hinted the virtual lockdown will continue beyond the initial three-week period.