Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips confident of future international recognition

Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips is confident of future international recognition with England should his current form continue as reported in an interview with FourFourTwo magazine.

Phillips has conceded that forcing his way into the England squad will be difficult whilst he is still playing Championship football but he is committed to ensuring Leeds are playing Premier League football next season.

The midfielder revealed that he believes he is on the border of being recognised as a possible inclusion in the England squad and thinks this could become a reality once he is a Premier League player.

The 24-year-old is determined to continue playing for the Whites despite interest from top-flight clubs with him confirming his desire to stay with the Yorkshire based club.

“All I can do is stay fit and carry on doing what I’m doing. I know the bar is incredibly high for international footballers, but I feel like I’m on the border of that.”

“Once Leeds have become an established Premier League side again, I’ll be competing with the best. Hopefully I can do well enough to convince Gareth Southgate that I deserve a spot in his squad.”

“I want to spend my career at Leeds, and see the club doing well in the Premier League. I’m just enjoying every minute right now.”

There is no doubt that it is extremely difficult to obtain a place in the current England set up with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice and Harry Winks competing for a similar position to that of Phillips but his impressive form will certainly pose a headache for Gareth Southgate.