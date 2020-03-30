The 72
Leeds United goalkeeper Francisco Casilla (13) during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 1 October 2019.
Leeds United said to battle Arsenal in pursuit of new stopper – £2m-rated Carnesecchi being watched

According to the Italian website, TuttoB, Leeds United are in the hunt for a new stopper as a “Casilla alternative” and are said to have targetted young Italian Marco Carnesecchi. However, the Whites won’t have it all their way and will have to battle Arsenal for his signature.

Leeds United’s goalkeeper problem seemed to be more assured with the landing of former Real Madrid back-up Kiko Casilla. He looked solid at times early this season and, after coming through a decidedly iffy patch littered with mistakes, had begun to recapture that imperious, early-season form.

However, after a long pause, he was found guilty of racially abusing Jonathan Leko and received an eight-game FA-administered ban. He is two games into this ban, his place being taken by French youngster Ilhan Meslier – the 20-year-old keeping two clean sheets against Hull City (0-4) and Huddersfield Town (2-0).

Some think, and this is thought compounded by the suspension of football due to the Coronavirus, that Casilla might never pull on the #1 shirt at Elland Road again. With Meslier tipped by many for a £5 million capture by the Whites, TuttoB is saying that Carnesecchi could follow fellow Italian youngster, Elia Caprile, to Elland Road.

19-year-old Carnesecchi is currently on the books of Serie A side Atalanta and has been sent out on loan from their Under-19 outfit to Serie B side Trapani to gain valuable first-team experience. The young stopper has featured 24 times for Trapani this season, conceding 45 times in a season where 18th-placed Trapani have been a side somewhat under siege.

Yet, despite all the goals conceded, Carnesecchi has been picking up the plaudits for his all-round performance. He’s highly thought of in Italy and has five Under-21 caps to his name since making his debut for Gli Azzurri in early September last year against Moldova. In those five appearances, Carnesecchi has yet to concede a goal in 450 minutes of football.

