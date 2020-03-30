Former West Brom defender admits it’s hard to defend James McClean’s recent actions

Former West Brom favourite Gareth McAuley has admitted that it is hard to defend his fellow Irishman James McClean’s recent actions in his column in the Belfast Telegraph.

McClean is a former teammate of McAuley from their time together at West Bromwich Albion and the Republic of Ireland international has once again been in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons.

Now of Stoke City, McClean has been forced by the Potters to delete his Instagram account due to a post which showed him wearing a balaclava and giving his children a ‘history lesson’. The winger was also fined two weeks’ wages for the incident.

McAuley believes he doesn’t help himself with his actions and says he may ultimately be remembered for his time off the pitch as opposed to his football on it.

“I’ve always tried to defend my controversial pal James McClean,” McAuley said. “He can be daft, stupid and irresponsible but I know, from our days at West Brom together, he has a good heart.”

“When it comes to football, he is a terrific trainer, giving his all, pushing himself to the extreme and in some regards maybe does too much. Football wise, you will not find someone who works harder and his tackling is raw and full-blooded.”

“However, what James posted on social media this week, a picture of him wearing a balaclava while teaching his kids ‘history’, was stupid and deeply offensive.”

“He had to be encouraged to do it by one of his so called ‘friends’, I’m not convinced he would have thought of it himself. But he would have known it would have been seen offensive.”

“James is a decent, talented footballer and I had a lot of time for him when we were together at West Brom. But his actions off the pitch have defined his career and that is incredibly sad.”

“He’ll be remembered for being irresponsible, daft and lacking judgement and unfortunately due to his recent action, I can no longer defend the indefensible.”