Paul Robinson claims former Leeds United favourite would be welcomed back to Elland Road

Former England international Paul Robinson has claimed that James Milner would be welcomed back to Elland Road should he decide to return, as reported by MOT Leeds News.

Milner started his career at Leeds before moving to Newcastle in 2004 for around £7million and has since gone on to gain years worth of Premier League experience with Manchester City and Liverpool and is on the verge of winning the title with the Reds.

Milner is a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s side despite now being in the twilight of his career at 34-years-old and Robinson believes he would be a huge coup for the Yorkshire giants should he return in the future.

“Milner would be welcome back with open arms whenever he wants to come back to Leeds. With the career he’s had and the way he’s looked after himself. He slots in and out of that Liverpool team now, but I’m not sure if Klopp is ready to let him go quite yet.”

“I think he’s got another couple of seasons left in him at that level. He’s good in the dressing room, good off the pitch, good for the youngsters to have him around.”

“I think Klopp would want him around for as long as he can. I wouldn’t be surprised if he went straight from pitch to coaching in some capacity and I think Klopp will want to keep him around.”

The versatile Milner has already revealed that he would love a return to Leeds at some point and there is no doubt that he would still be a huge asset to the Whites if he returns before his playing days are over.