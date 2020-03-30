Pundit predicts Newcastle United star Dwight Gayle could return to West Brom

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has predicted that Newcastle United star Dwight Gayle could return to West Bromwich Albion as reported by Football Insider.

Robinson believes that Gayle will attract a host of interest from other clubs with him having been mainly used from the bench since his return from injury.

The striker has struggled for much of the season with calf and hamstring injuries but since regaining fitness, Steve Bruce has opted to use him as a substitute as opposed to selecting him in the starting XI.

Gayle scored 24 goals in 41 appearances last season as he became a huge fan’s favourite at the Hawthorns and helped guide the Midlands side to the play-offs where they lost out to fierce rivals Aston Villa in the semi-finals.

The 29-year-old has already made it clear that he wants regular football and won’t be content with a place on the bench for too long and Robinson thinks the Baggies would jump at the chance to re-sign the striker.

“If he is struggling to get in the Newcastle team Dwight Gayle will be attracting interest from a lot of places.”

“Obviously he did well there, enjoyed it and score a lot of goals whilst he was on loan. If there was an option to take him back they may look at that. West Brom, like Leeds, are light in that department.”

“Gayle will not be happy sat on the bench not playing and West Brom are a potential suitor regardless of whether they are in the Premier League.”

Newcastle have Joelinton as an alternative striker but despite the £40million signing failing to live up to expectations, Gayle has still been used as second choice to the Brazilian.