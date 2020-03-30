The 72
The 72
Stadium shot during Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.
Championship

Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United target Robin Koch considering summer move

By on 0 Comments
Stadium shot during Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.

Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United target Robin Koch is considering a summer move as reported by German outlet Sport Bild.

The defender has attracted interest from a host of English clubs and Leeds’ director of football Victor Orta has previously admitted to being an admirer of Koch but claimed they would need to be playing Premier League football next season to entice him to the club.

“Koch playing at his level now is really difficult for the Championship, he is another level. But we are always evaluating because perhaps, in a moment, he could be available,” Orta has recently revealed. “Or we could get into another league and then he could be available.”

IN OTHER NEWS:  Paul Robinson claims former Leeds United favourite would be welcomed back to Elland Road

The 23-year-old is believed to be worth around £18million which may be beyond the financial means of Leeds whilst they are still in the Championship and could face stern competition from Tottenham for his services.

Koch has been at Freiburg for three years but has spoken of his desire to test himself at the highest level.

“It is clear that I want to take the next step,” he says. “There were requests from major clubs in January. But first of all, I hope that the global health pandemic will be contained, that normality will quickly prevail and that we can kick again.”

IN OTHER NEWS:  Preston, Stoke City and Wigan Athletic tracking Hamilton defender Scott McMann

Leeds currently have Ben White on loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion but it looks unlikely he will be returning to Elland Road with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United interested in a summer transfer.

Koch could be the ideal replacement for White but Leeds will need to secure promotion if they are aiming to beat Spurs to the signing of him.

About Author

Writer & Reporter for The72 - Cover all clubs across The Football League

Related Posts