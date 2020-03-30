QPR star Eze attracting fresh Premier League interest – West Ham considering summer transfer swoop

According to a report from Football Insider, Queens Park Rangers playmaker Eberechi Eze is attracting fresh interest from the Premier League, with West Ham the latest top-flight side to be linked with the R’s star.

Queens Park Rangers star Eberechi Eze’s performances over the course of the season have caught the attention of a host of Premier League clubs, with the likes of Spurs, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace (as per a report from The Sun) also said keen on Eze.

And now, fresh reports have emerged from Football Insider claiming that West Ham are also monitoring Eze’s situation at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium ahead of a potential swoop in the summer transfer window. The Hammers are no strangers to raiding the Championship for some of the league’s best talents, signing Jarrod Bowen from Hull City in January.

Eze will de in demand this summer after another impressive campaign with QPR, netting 12 goals and providing eight assists in 37 Championship appearances for Mark Warburton’s side. The 21-year-old’s goal and assist haul this season takes him to 18 goals and 13 assists in 103 appearances since breaking into the senior side with the club.

Eze’s form this season has also seen him earn a call-up to the England Under-21s side, featuring twice for the Young Lions since making his debut in November 2019.

With West Ham now reported to be interested in Eze alongside the likes of Spurs and more Premier League sides, it will be interesting to see how Eze’s situation develops over the course of the summer transfer window.