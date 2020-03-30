Stoke City defender Stephen Ward opens up over contract situation

Stoke City defender Stephen Ward has admitted talk of a new contract has taken a back seat during the EFL’s enforced break, as per a report by the Herald.

The Republic of Ireland international is out of contract at the Bet365 Stadium at the end of June, but with it yet to be known when or if the season will resume again, the left-back is having to be patient over his future.

Ward, who is 34 years old, made 16 appearances in all competitions for the Potters before the campaign was brought to an abrupt halt earlier this month.

He joined Stoke in June last year on an initial one-year deal from Premier League side Burnley. The experienced defender has racked up over 500 games in his career to date with spells with the likes of Bohemians, Wolves and Brighton and Hove Albion in the past.

Ward has spoken about his contract situation at Stoke, as per the Herald: “I am up at the end of the season so I am anxious about what will happen but clubs don’t know what the position is with the transfer window, with contracts.”

“The most important thing for me, and other players, is keeping our families safe, there are people out there in world in more need of attention than professional footballers. We can’t do much about our own positions at the moment. Depending on how long this goes on, I will have to think about my future but at the minute I am focused on staying fit and seeing what happens.”

He added: “The club haven’t had a conversation with us about wages and contracts, but I am sure that will happen the longer this goes on.”