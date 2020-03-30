Leeds United star Phillips opens up on thoughts behind Bielsa switch

Whilst football is on hold, so are Leeds United’s chances of hitting the Premier League. The Whites, however, are handily placed to do so and sit atop the Sky Bet Championship with a seven-point gap to Fulham at the top of the playoff pack. One of the driving forces behind this season has been Kalvin Phillips, a reinvented player under the stewardship of legendary Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa. In words carried by The Sun, Phillips comments on his positional switch under Bielsa.

The Leeds lad has come a long way since being spotted by the Whites playing for Wortley as a 14-year-old in a game where he was just making up the numbers. He was a box-to-box midfielder before Bielsa arrived at Elland Road and decided that a change was needed.

Now, as he nears the second season under Bielsa, Phillips has been turned from midfielder to defensive midfielder in a move that has not only improved Kalvin Phillips as a player but has also had the plaudits rolling in. These plaudits revolve around not only his improvement under Bielsa but also the consistency of his approach and general all-round game.

It has also allegedly brought him to the attention of Premier League sides who are monitoring his progress in a Leeds side that will be hoping to get back to action sooner rather than later in their attempt to hit the big time that is the Premier League. Commenting on the switch, Phillips said: “I was surprised at first. The season before he arrived, I’d scored seven goals, so I was a bit confused and disappointed when he spoke to me. I could hardly say no, though, could I? Especially given his track record of improving players.”

Phillips then goes on to talk more on the demanding nature of Bielsa as he looks to push his players on to new levels. Speaking specifically on this, Phillips stated: “He [Bielsa] saw something in me and offered to teach me how to play a different role. I’ve adapted well, although he’s never completely satisfied! He’s always saying I can improve. That can be frustrating when you think you’ve played well but those are the standards he sets.”

Expanding Bielsa’s influence beyond the improvements he’s made to him as a player, Kalvin Phillips says: “Leeds brought him in to coach the club but he has had a big effect on the whole city. He wants to do Leeds proud.”