Leeds United star Phillips emphatically turns down Premier League overtures

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has reinvented Kalvin Phillips from a box-to-box midfielder to a powerful lock at the base of the Whites midfield. This reinvention has brought much conjecture about a Premier League move but it is recent interest from Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur that has been emphatically batted away according to The Sun.

Many supporters within the Leeds United fanbase will be quick to point out the efficacy of this transformation in Wortley-born lad Phillips and will also concede that Premier League interest was bound to come from it. Phillips’ consistency and the style of play that he has shown this season has brought many overtures from ‘interested’ Premier League sides, Spurs being the latest suitors to open their eyes to his talents.

As reporter Phil Jiggins says in his article for The Sun, Spurs boss Mourinho “is one of several top-flight managers monitoring the midfielder” but also points out that Phillips isn’t overly interested in a move anywhere at the moment. For the local lad, it’s Leeds United and Leeds United only in his eyes.

Quoting words from a recent interview by FourFourTwo, Jiggins writes that Phillips has turned down this supposed interest from Spurs with the Leeds lad stating: “I want to spend my career at Leeds and see the club doing well in the Premier League.”

That dream is on hold at the moment what with football on hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic. United sit atop the Sky Bet Championship pile with a seven-point gap to Fulham in 3rd. There are nine games left of the season and Phillips and Leeds have the best opportunity in recent years of clawing their way back to the big time.

For those wishing to lift him from his Leeds United roots, a possible warning of the difficulty comes from the words of Phillips himself who says of his football at this time: “I’m just enjoying every minute right now.”