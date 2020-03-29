Scottish starlet Kieron Bowie excited to link up with Fulham after January transfer agreement

Raith Rovers starlet Kieron Bowie has told Capital City Press that he is excited to link up with Fulham in the summer after a fee was agreed between the two clubs in the January transfer window.

In the January transfer window, Fulham agreed to pay £150,000 for Raith Rovers’ 17-year-old starlet Kieron Bowie. The deal was announced on the club’s official website in February and it was agreed that the youngster would see out the season with Raith before linking up with the Cottagers in the summer.

Bowie earned the move to Fulham after impressing in his breakout season with Raith. He made his debut for Raith in the 18/19 campaign but has nailed down a spot in their senior side this season, playing in 35 games across all competitions, netting an impressive 10 goals and laying on six assists in the process while playing across the front three.

Now, Bowie has been speaking to Capital City Press about his excitement over the move, also discussing some of the biggest challenges he expects to come across once he makes the move from Kirkcaldy to London. He said:

“It’s an exciting mix – I’m really looking forward to it but it’s only natural that there are some nerves as well. It’s a big upheaval aged 17, moving away from home for the first time and adapting to a new club and country.

“It’ll be my first time away from my parents, so there’s the usual things like cooking and cleaning and living on your own that you need to get your head round. Plus there’s the fact that London is a wee bit different from Kirkcaldy! It’s bigger, louder, faster and, after growing up in a Scottish town, it’ll be strange living down there. But you’ve got to be excited; got to embrace it.

“Regardless of what city I’m in, my main focus will be on the training pitch and I’ll be looking to make a positive impression. The idea of working under a guy like Scott Parker and getting a few sessions with players like [Aleksandar] Mitrovic is amazing. I can’t wait. My time at Raith has been a dream and there’s still part of me pinching myself that I’ve got this opportunity.”

Upon his arrival at Craven Cottage, Bowie is set to link up with the club’s academy sides in the hope of emerging into the senior picture with Fulham.