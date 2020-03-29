Preston, Stoke City and Wigan Athletic tracking Hamilton defender Scott McMann

According to a report from The Scottish Sun, Championship trio Preston North End, Stoke City and Wigan Athletic have all identified Hamilton Academical defender Scott McMann as a potential transfer target for the summer transfer window.

While the football world is on standby thanks to the suspension of the season due to COVID-19, clubs are still continuing with their preparations for the summer transfer window where possible. And, one club who could have to fend off Championship interest in one of their players is Scottish outfit Hamilton Academical.

Hamilton defender Scott McMann has been reported to be attracting interest from the Championship having emerged as one of the club’s most consistent performers over the course of the campaign. Second-tier trio Preston North End, Stoke City and Wigan Athletic are all said to be keeping tabs on McMann ahead of a potential swoop in the summer transfer window.

McMann is said to be valued at around £500,000 by the Scottish Premiership and it is thought it would take a sum around that to prize him away from the club.

McMann, 23, has played for Hamilton Academical for his entire career, coming through the club’s academy and spending a brief stint on loan with Clyde before nailing down a place in Hamilton’s senior side. The former Scottish youth international mainly plays at left-back but can feature all across the backline. The Hamilton man has played in 139 games for the club, scoring two goals and laying on eight assists in the process.

It awaits to be seen if McMann will remain with Hamilton in the summer or if either Preston, Stoke or Wigan look to tempt him to the Championship ahead of next season.