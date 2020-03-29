Leeds United fan communication – improvements started with Cellino

As madcap as he was, and he was certainly that, Massimo Cellino did rescue Leeds United from the nefarious clutches of GFH Capital – a Bahraini investment bank that was hardly the Arab saviours of the Whites. He then launched into a full-on barmy mode with huge fan protests against his running of the club. However, credit needs to be paid to the Italian says the club’s current head of communications, James Mooney.

Speaking to Leeds United podcast ‘Talking Shutt’ (below). Mooney provided some interesting thoughts to chew over for Whites fans in and amidst the current wasteland that is football. The initial surges that Cellino showed when taking over the club were witnessed by a swarm of players from the Italian leagues, with only Gaetano Berardi currently at the club.

It was also a time of court case after court case, ban after ban as Cellino stamped his authority on the club to the degree that players were bringing in their own packed lunches. It was a mad set of times and Cellino was a column writer’s dream with story after story, anecdote after anecdote available to them. However, current owner Andrea Radrizzani bought a 50% share from Cellino in January 2017 and that, said Mooney, heralded a big change.

Mooney’s words to ‘Talking Shutt’ do tip the hat to some degree towards Cellino for the improvements in fan communication that have developed into what they are today. In his portion, Mooney elaborated on this improvement saying: “It did start with Cellino. I think towards the end of Massimo’s reign, he was very aware of the fact that there had been some communications issues and Ben Mansford brought me in, it wasn’t Andrea [Radrizzani] or Angus [Kinnear].”

Commenting further, Mooney added: “He [Cellino] started the trajectory we are on now. That season we had under Garry Monk, we re-engaged the community, we performed on the pitch and we became a better club that year and that was under Cellino and Ben [Mansford].”

That season, the 2016/17 Sky Bet Championship campaign, saw Leeds sit in the top-six for 142 days, 26 games before a late-season slippage saw them end in 7th. Mooney spoke about this, then added in a little spice regarding why this change might have occurred. Commenting specifically on why the change in communication focus might have happened, Mooney says: “But, they were doing that [communicating with fans better]knowing that Andrea was on the way and that’s the way he would want to run things. Andrea has been the inspiration behind it all, but you have to give Mansford, and to a certain extent, Massimo, the credit for setting it up really.“