The 72
The 72
GOAL 1-0 Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham (22) scores and celebrates during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Cardiff City at the Trillion Trophy Stadium, Birmingham, England on 18 January 2020.
Birmingham City

Manchester United convinced they’ll beat German giants for Bellingham transfer

By on 0 Comments
GOAL 1-0 Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham (22) scores and celebrates during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Cardiff City at the Trillion Trophy Stadium, Birmingham, England on 18 January 2020.

Young, English footballers are a premium asset and come with a premium price tag attached to them as well. That’s’ the case with Birmingham City youngster Jude Bellingham with Premier League giants Manchester United convinced they are going to get their man according to The Express.

The Express’ Jack Otway writes that Manchester United chief Ed Woodward “is convinced he’ll beat Borussia Dortmund” in the race to land the highly-prized capture of Birmingham teen Bellingham’s signature. Key to this reasoning is that Manchester United are thought to be planning “to throw” the talented youngster straight into first-team action at Old Trafford.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Darren Ferguson provides positive update regarding Peterborough United's injured tiro

It’s an almost given that Bellingham will be quitting Birmingham at the end of this season, whenever that proves to be and Manchester and Dortmund are seen as the two top contenders for his next home. There was concern from the young midfielder’s team that heading to Manchester would mean a slog in the Under-23s although the above assertion will sway them somewhat.

Stepping up to the first-team is something that the 16-year-old has experience of with the Blues this season.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Former Leeds United striker Whelan fires back at Guardiola over season thoughts

Bellingham only made the step-up to the Blues first-team set-up this season, taking the opportunity in front of him with gusto. The level of consistency that the Stourbridge-born teen has displayed in the 32 games he has featured in for Pep Clotet’s outfit has caught the eye of many interested teams.

Bellingham has slotted into a central midfield role with ease, producing displays that are beyond his tender years and developing into the talent that he has become. His debut campaign in the Sky Bet Championship hasn’t only delivered the plaudits, it has also seen Bellingham score four goals and provide three assists.

About Author

My usually loud cynicism has turned to quiet optimism with the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United. I'm a father to three loud children; two fully-grown and one eight-year-old who thinks he is. My main job is in teaching but I find it cathartic to write about football when the opportunity arises. I mostly write about Leeds United but turn my hand to other clubs.

Related Posts