Manchester United convinced they’ll beat German giants for Bellingham transfer

Young, English footballers are a premium asset and come with a premium price tag attached to them as well. That’s’ the case with Birmingham City youngster Jude Bellingham with Premier League giants Manchester United convinced they are going to get their man according to The Express.

The Express’ Jack Otway writes that Manchester United chief Ed Woodward “is convinced he’ll beat Borussia Dortmund” in the race to land the highly-prized capture of Birmingham teen Bellingham’s signature. Key to this reasoning is that Manchester United are thought to be planning “to throw” the talented youngster straight into first-team action at Old Trafford.

It’s an almost given that Bellingham will be quitting Birmingham at the end of this season, whenever that proves to be and Manchester and Dortmund are seen as the two top contenders for his next home. There was concern from the young midfielder’s team that heading to Manchester would mean a slog in the Under-23s although the above assertion will sway them somewhat.

Stepping up to the first-team is something that the 16-year-old has experience of with the Blues this season.

Bellingham only made the step-up to the Blues first-team set-up this season, taking the opportunity in front of him with gusto. The level of consistency that the Stourbridge-born teen has displayed in the 32 games he has featured in for Pep Clotet’s outfit has caught the eye of many interested teams.

Bellingham has slotted into a central midfield role with ease, producing displays that are beyond his tender years and developing into the talent that he has become. His debut campaign in the Sky Bet Championship hasn’t only delivered the plaudits, it has also seen Bellingham score four goals and provide three assists.