Leeds United linked with Diallo transfer interest – would he bring anything different

No one knows what really will happen to the current football season. Finish it and void it? Continue it until it concludes and damn the date it ends? No one is sure. Still, things keep ticking over in the world of football such as links to players whenever the transfer window opens. One such link from yesterday saw Leeds United linked to Senegalese striker Habib Diallo by French source Le Foot.

A brief recap of that link said that Leeds United was one side monitoring the 24-year-old and that they would be up against the likes of Leicester City and Crystal Palace with Chelsea also linked during the winter transfer window in January. Le Foot says that he wanted to stay during January but go on to add: “his departure this summer is no longer in doubt,” suggesting that a move is on the cards for the twice-capped Senegal international.

Le Foot says that the 24-year-old, who has been at Metz since August 2013 when joining from Senegalese academy Génération Foot, should bring €20m/£17.9m into the coffers of the French club. He is out of contract in June 2022 but it looks as if the French club are ready to cash their chips in early.

Highlight reel – goals

Habib Diallo – a look at the numbers

Diallo has played 111 games for Ligue 1 side Metz since he arrived at the club. During this time he has scored 48 goals and laid on 14 assists. He has also played 50 times out on loan to fellow French side Stade Brest, scoring 16 times for them and providing two assists. Admittedly the majority of his games (103), goals (51) and assists (14) have come in Ligue 2 but he has a decent strike rate this season for Metz in France’s top-tier Ligue 1 competition.

So far this campaign, before the COVID-19 virus closed football down across the world, Diallo featured in 26 Ligue 1 games for Metz and had scored 12 goals and added three assists. It is that level of performance that is starting to make sides, such as Leeds United, sit up and take notice. These 12 goals (44% of Metz’s total) set him as the division’s joint-sixth top scorer, trailing the top spot by six goals.

What would Leeds United get per 90 minutes

Looking at a player per 90 minutes gives you an idea of what you can expect over the typical game duration. Here’s what Leeds United could look forward to from Diallo:

Shots 3.1: (1.2 out of box, 0.1 six-yard box, 1.8 inside area)

Goals 0.5: all inside area – goals per 183 minutes

Dribbles 1.80: (0.9 successful/0.9 unsuccessful)

Possession loss 5.0: (3.6 bad touches/1.4 dispossessed)

Aerial duels: 11.1: (4.6 won/6.5 lost)

Passes: 18.2: (12.1 successful/6.1 unsuccessful – 66.5% accuracy)

Key passes leading to team chance 1.0: (short pass – less than 15m)

Strengths: finishing chances

Weaknesses: keeping possession, passing, discipline, defensive contribution

Style of play: likes to flick the ball on, shoots from distance, doesn’t dive into tackles

Habib Diallo – buy or bypass

With Metz said to be looking for around £18 million for Diallo, Leeds United fans are right to ask whether he’s a player that the club should buy or bypass and look for someone else? It’s a difficult one, it is obvious that Diallo can score goals in a top-tier competition such as Ligue 1; the evidence is there with the 12 this season. He also keeps up a high volume of shots and is not afraid to unleash from distance which would suit the style of play that Marcelo Bielsa has instilled in Leeds United.

However, does he offer enough in other parts of his game? He loses possession often and his defensive contribution is a weakness which would clash in a side where Bielsa expects everyone to put in a shift. His price, at a supposed near £18 million value would be buying goals but is that enough of a reason to purchase a player such as Diallo?

Of course, Leeds United would have done their homework on him and would be best placed to make that decision. With the extensive scouting system that they also have, you can set your pocket watch on the fact the Whites have other irons in the fire too.