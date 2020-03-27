The 72
Stadium shot during Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.
Championship

Leeds United to challenge Premier League trio over £17.9m Diallo transfer interest

By
Football might be on hiatus due to social distancing and Coronavirus but that hasn’t stopped the links of players with clubs and upcoming transfers being made. The latest of these, per French source Le Foot, is that Leeds United are interested in Metz striker Habib Diallo.

However, the Whites interest isn’t sole interest and they will find themselves up against a trio of Premier League sides in declaring interest in the Senegalese striker. Chelsea was interested in bringing Diallo to Stamford Bridge in January and they have been reportedly joined by Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

Le Foot say that Chelsea’s interest was noted but Diallo wanted to end the season in Ligue 1 with Metz. However, they go on to add that “his departure this summer is no longer in doubt,” suggesting that a move is on the cards for the twice-capped Senegal international.
They say that the 24-year-old, who has been at Metz since August 2013 when joining from Senegalese academy Génération Foot, should bring €20m/£17.9m into the coffers of the French club. He is out of contract in June 2022 but it looks as if the French club are ready to cash their chips in early.

Leeds United rely on Patrick Bamford as the focal point of their attacking brand of football and the former Chelsea and Middlesbrough man has scored 13 times for the Whites this campaign, a campaign that sees them leading the Sky Bet Championship at its COVID-19 cessation.

United did bring in Jean-Kevin Augustin from Red Bull Leipzig, who cut his loan at Ligue 1 side Monaco short to facilitate a move to the Whites. However, things have not yet panned out as envisioned and the powerful Frenchman has only 48 minutes under his belt. Perhaps Diallo is a much longer-term project than Augustin who many see as a short-term fix.

