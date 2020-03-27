Leeds United players ‘concerned’ about uncertainty on resumption of football season

Leeds United’s players are concerned about the uncertainty regarding the resumption of the football season as discussed by a source close to the club and reported by The Athletic.

Leeds are worried that their promotion chances will be over if the season is declared and null and void which is not thought to be a preference at this moment.

The Yorkshire giants are currently top of the Championship table and seven points clear of the play-off places before football was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic and are well on course for a return to the Premier League.

The EFL is thought to be eager for the season to be completed but the longer this continues the more it could be taken out of their hands and another option may be forced upon them.

Should the season be declared null and void then both Leeds United and West Brom who are both in the automatic promotion places will start another season in the second tier of English football despite their efforts so far.

Both supporters and players are concerned about how the season will continue or if it will even be allowed to finish to a conclusion.

A source close to the Leeds players claimed that there is a sense of concern amongst the squad with promotion being a huge achievement for them in their careers and being so important to them and their families.

“This is massive for their careers and their families. They’re on the verge of doing something huge for Leeds and setting their families up for life.”

“There are bigger things going on in the world but, from a professional perspective, you can see why the players would be worried about how this is going to sort itself out.”