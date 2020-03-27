Alex Bruce tips two Leeds United stars to thrive should they win promotion to the Premier League

Former Leeds United defender Alex Bruce has tipped both Kalvin Phillips and Pablo Hernandez to thrive should Leeds win promotion to the Premier League as reported by Football Insider.

Bruce also believes that with Leeds being such a huge club will make it easier for them to transition into life in the top flight.

Hernandez has played in the Premier League before with Swansea City whilst Phillips has only ever played in the second tier of English football but has already attracted interest on the international stage.

Bruce has said that Phillips will be able to make a huge mark in the Premier League. “I think the outstanding one is obviously Phillips, the midfielder. I think he’s a very, very good player.”

“You’ve got the likes of Hernandez who have got the pedigree in the game and I’m sure will take to the Premier League.”

“When you can handle playing for a club like Leeds United at any level and do well, especially in the Championship, and do well consistently in front of the big crowd and the pressure it brings, I think that because of those pressures they’ll probably find it easier than most making that step up.”

In the Leeds squad they already have Adam Forshaw and Patrick Bamford with over 20 appearances in the Premier League with Forshaw having played for Middlesbrough at the highest level and Bamford with Norwich City, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Middlesbrough.

Helder Costa has also played in the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers and the current players in the Whites squad with this experience could prove vital should they win promotion to the top flight.