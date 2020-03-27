EFL and Premier League return date set to be pushed back further than April 30

Both the EFL and the Premier League return date is set to be pushed back further than April 30 due to the Coronavirus pandemic as reported by the Express & Star.

The country is currently in lockdown for three weeks and there is set to be another meeting between the Premier League and the EFL to discuss a new proposed date for football to be resumed.

There was a memo sent to clubs by the EFL earlier this week which said: ‘It would now appear that recommencing professional football on 30 April is not going to happen and, following further dialogue with the Premier League next week, we will provide further information.”

In particular Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are eager for the season to resume so that they are able to continue their challenge for promotion with them currently sitting in the top two places in the Championship.

Teams such as Coventry City in League One and the likes of Crewe Alexandra and Swindon Town in League Two will also be eager for the season to resume as they all eye up promotion.

At this moment in time, clubs in the Premier League and EFL are committed to finishing the current season as they deem it unfair to class the season as null and void in particular with Liverpool looking to win their first ever Premier League title.

There are plenty of training schedules and fitness regimes currently in place for the players at their respective clubs as they are unable to return to training until April 14 at the earliest due to the government restrictions placed on movement in a bid to combat the spread of the virus.