Leeds United amongst host of big clubs monitoring Gills starlet Tucker

According to the Mail Online’s Adrian Kajumba, Leeds United are one club amongst a host of big clubs monitoring the progress of Gillingham youngster Jack Tucker, or rather were before the closing down of football by the Coronavirus pandemic. However, they are just one club interested in the 20-year-old who the Gills might be forced to cash in on.

The closing down of football due to social distancing rules aiming to stem the tide of COVID-19 has not only shut off football as a sport but they are beginning to suffocate sides as their main revenue streams are drying up. With this happening, some clubs are beginning to wonder where the money is going to come from to pay player wages and other operating costs.

Gillingham is one of those clubs and is thought to be considering “cashing in on one of their prized assets” in young defender Jack Tucker when football kick-starts back into life and when the next transfer window opens.

Tucker, who had been watched by Premier League duo West Ham and Southampton before football’s suspension is a player who Gillingham can sell as they look to ease any accumulated financial worries coming from their enforced hiatus from football.

Kajumba writes that some of the EFL clubs lower down the structure and struggling to tread water “would like the transfer window to be open now” so that they could strike deals for players that they have on their books who would bring in crucial funds.

For Gillingham, Tucker is one of these players and is an asset that would bring much-needed cash to the club. Aside from the Saints and the Hammer, Kajumba says that there is also interest in the youngster, who has played 28 League One games this season, from Premier League side Norwich City, SPL giants Celtic and Rangers as well as from Championship leaders Leeds United.