REWIND: West Ham United see off Bradford City in nine-goal thriller

Bradford City’s first of two campaigns competing in the English Premier League saw the club finish in 17th place, beating Wimbledon to survival by defeating Liverpool 1-0 at Valley Parade on the final day of the 1999/2000 season.

On 12 February 2000, The Bantams played their part in one of the English Premier League’s greatest-ever fixtures when they made the trip to Upton Park to face West Ham United.

The72 takes a look back at that thrilling game as the two clubs contested a nine-goal thriller in East London.

Paul Jewell’s Bradford City side went into the match in good form following recent victories over Watford and Arsenal and they took the lead against West Ham United with Dean Windass heading home on the half-hour mark.

The Bantams’ lead was short-lived and Trevor Sinclair soon levelled matters with a close range finish before John Moncur’s strike from distance gave West Ham United a 2-1 lead.

A crazy first half was to end level when Moncur fouled Dean Saunders in the box and Peter Beagrie levelled matters for Bradford City on the stroke of half-time.

Jewell’s men made a dramatic reappearance for the second half, scoring twice more inside six minutes. First debutant home keeper Stephen Bywater couldn’t hold Gunnar Halle’s shot and Jamie Lawrence bundled home the rebound before the same player chipped to keeper to make it 4-2.

West Ham United reduced the arrears with 25 minutes to go when substitute Paul Kitson was fouled in the area and Paulo Di Canio scored from the penalty spot. Joe Cole then bulldozed his way through the Bradford City side before placing the ball into the net to make it 4-4 with 20 minutes remaining.

The West Yorkshire side will have been unhappy at letting a two-goal lead slip but looked set for a share of the spoils until Frank Lampard sent the Upton Park crowd barmy with a spectacular late winner.

Bradford City’s top flight adventure was to end the following season when they were relegated. The Bantams finished bottom of the table with just 26 points.