Darren Bent identifies one Leeds United star who can ‘make step up’ to Premier League level

Former Sunderland striker Darren Bent has identified one Leeds United star who can ‘make step up’ to Premier League level in an interview with Football Insider.

Bent believes that winger Jack Harrison has the potential to be a hit in the top flight should Leeds win promotion this season.

Harrison is currently on loan at Elland Road from Manchester City but manager Marcelo Bielsa has already stated that he wishes to sign him on a permanent basis.

The winger has proven himself in the Championship over the past two seasons and Bent thinks he is now ready to prove himself on the biggest stage.

“I think Jack Harrison will be fine, I think he’ll be good,” Bent said. “I think Harrison’s done quite well this season.”

“You always need improvements, even teams that are regulars in the Premier League have to improve, you have to. Leeds are ready to go up, they’re looking to go up but of course, they’re going to have to strengthen.”

Bent continued to say that despite Harrison being one of the players he believes can step up, Leeds do need to make reinforcements and add to the squad if they get promoted.

Harrison has scored five goals and provided seven assists to help Bielsa’s men top of the table with nine games left to play.

Leeds are one point ahead of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham and are well on course for a return to the Premier League.