The Hawthorns West Brom Albion ground before the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England on 28 October 2017. Photo by Gary Learmonth.
Championship

West Brom players following fitness plans and recipes throughout football suspension

West Bromwich Albion players have been given fitness plans and recipes for them to follow throughout the football suspension as reported by the Express & Star.

Albion haven’t trained as a group since March 17 and are currently at home following their own training preparations as they await news of when football can be resumed which appears to not be for some time.

Members of the West Brom squad must complete their training schedule with a GPS monitor and the information is then fed back to the coaches. Pieces of gym equipment have also been dropped off at their homes in order for them to maintain their physical fitness.

The players have also been given recipes for breakfast and lunch which they would usually have at their Walsall training base.

For breakfast, they are being encouraged to have three scrambled eggs with smoked salmon or toast with spinach and for lunch, they are encouraged to have stir-fry while the club has also advised them on snacks and supplements.

The players then prepare their evening meal themselves as usual. Each of the players in the squad have their own fitness programme which they must follow whilst they are not required to attend training due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Injured trio Sam Field, Jonathan Leko and Nathan Ferguson are working to different routines to aid their rehabilitation however Grady Diangana and Ahmed Hegazi who were rebuilding their fitness before football was halted are now fit enough to train to the same standard as the rest of the squad.

